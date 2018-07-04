MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

-
Asian shares, yuan on shaky ground on specter of Sino-US trade war Asian stocks were on shaky ground on Wednesday while the Chinese yuan stood near 11-month lows as the specter of a Sino-US trade war haunted investors ahead of an end-of-week deadline for US tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent in early trade, a day after it hit a nine-month low. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent. Wall Street ends lower Wall Street dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by Apple, Facebook and other technology stocks, in a trading session ending early ahead of the US July 4 holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.54 per cent to end at 24,174.82 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.49 per cent to 2,713.22. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.86 per cent to 7,502.67. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
