MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Asian shares, yuan on shaky ground on specter of Sino-US trade war Asian stocks were on shaky ground on Wednesday while the Chinese yuan stood near 11-month lows as the specter of a Sino-US trade war haunted investors ahead of an end-of-week deadline for US tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent in early trade, a day after it hit a nine-month low. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent. Wall Street ends lower Wall Street dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by Apple, Facebook and other technology stocks, in a trading session ending early ahead of the US July 4 holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.54 per cent to end at 24,174.82 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.49 per cent to 2,713.22. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.86 per cent to 7,502.67. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here

to focus on global cues, including - worries and oil prices, amid lack of domestic developments on Wednesday.

Many investors fear Washington will go ahead with its plan to impose tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods on July 6, which Beijing has vowed to match with tariffs on products, raising the risk of a full-blown

Meanwhile, edged up on Wednesday, lifted by a report of declining US fuel inventories amid the ongoing crude supply outage at Syncrude Canada in Alberta, which usually supplies the United States.