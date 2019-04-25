MARKETS LIVE: F&O expiry, Q4 nos top triggers; Maruti, Axis Bank in focus

Indian equity investors will be keeping a close eye on to be announced today as 22 companies, including Axis Bank, India and Tata Steel, will declare their results later in the day.

Benchmark indices, BSE and NSE Nifty50, rose sharply during the last trading hour on Wednesday ahead of F&O contract expiry. The March series contracts will expire on Thursday where large number of rollovers are expected. While closed at 39,055 level, up 490 points, Nifty50 ended 150 points higher at 11,726 level.

Oil & Rupee



Oil prices fell on Thursday as record US output and rising crude stockpiles dampened the impact of tighter US sanctions on Iran and producer club OPEC’s continued curbs on supply.

Brent crude futures were at $74.35 per barrel, down 0.3 per cent, at 06:07 am from their last close.

The domestic currency, on Wednesday, closed 24 paise weaker at Rs 69.86 per US dollar against Tuesday’s close of Rs 69.62.

Global cues



Asian shares dipped during early trade on Thursday after a surprise deterioration in German business morale triggered fears of slowing global growth. Bank of Japan (BOJ) is also scheduled to announce its interest rate (monetary policy) decision today.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei average edged up 0.3 per cent to 22,264.81 points.

During the overnight trade, US indices shrugged off some earnings’ misses but drifted lower at the end of the session.

While Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 59.3 points lower at 26,597.05 level, S&P500 slipped 6.43 points to close at 2,927.25 level. Nasdaq, too, lost 18.81 points to end at 8,102.02 level.

(With inputs from Reuters)



