MARKETS LIVE: State poll result, RBI guv Patel's exit to be key triggers

are likely to see a gap-down opening, as they react to the outcome of the recently concluded assembly polls in five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. That apart, the resignation of as the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also impact sentiment.

Most exit polls have predicted a Congress resurgence in northern India. Rajasthan, according to the exit polls, is unlikely to break its 25-year-old habit of throwing out the incumbent government, with the Congress slated to win the state.

“In our view, a 3-0 (BJP winning Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan) or 2-1 (BJP winning Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh) score for the BJP may result in a moderate market rally, subject to global developments. However, a 0-3 (BJP losing all the three states) or 1-2 score (BJP losing Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan) for the BJP may result in a sharp market correction,” said a recent note from a leading brokerage.

Meanwhile, Urjit Patel’s decision to step down as the governor will not go down well with the markets, analysts say, which were under the impression that the relationship between the central bank and the government had thawed over time.

RUPEE

The Indian on Monday tumbled 50 paise to close at 71.32 against the US dollar as nagging worries on global trade war front and uncertain crude prices hurt forex market sentiment.

GLOBAL CUES

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidding more than 16 per cent so far this year. It had surged 33.5 per cent in 2017. The index was last off 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei lifted 0.2 per cent. SGX was down 1.5 per cent at 10,355-levels in early trade.



(with Reuters Input)