MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up over 100 pts, Nifty above 11,000; YES Bank falls 7%

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 386 pts as rupee recovers; Tata Steel, RIL up 3%
MARKETS ON THURSDAY: Nifty ends at 10,717, Midcaps slip; Realty stocks hit
MARKETS ON WEDNESDAY: Nifty ends at 10,742, Sensex up 103 pts; IT cos gain
F&O expiry: Nifty ends at 10,589, PSU banks fall; rupee hits record low
MARKETS ON TUESDAY: Indices end flat, Nifty holds 10700; ICICI Bank up 6.6%
-
MFs up derivatives exposure to hedge against uncertainty in equity markets Mutual funds (MFs) have bought a large chunk of derivatives to hedge against the increasing uncertainty in equity markets. The data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows that MFs bought Rs 228 billion worth of equity derivatives in August. READ MORE NEWS ALERT Infibeam cracks 40% to Rs 120 Sectoral trend on NSE BSE Sensex: opening gainers and losers Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,487, up 163 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,031, up 53 points. IL&FS crisis: India's busted Macquarie clone must go under the knife Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services had 30 years to spawn an Indian clone of Macquarie Group: a powerhouse of finance, investments, asset ownership and risk management. Instead, Ravi Parthasarathy, the founder who stepped down recently as chairman, went on to build an unwieldy, debt-fueled empire that has now crumbled. Shareholders will have to move in to rescue IL&FS in their meeting on Saturday. READ MORE
The S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 100 points higher while NSE's Nifty50 index recalimed the crucial 11,000 mark.
Among specific stocks, YES Bank stock slipped below Rs 200 per share to trade at Rs 191 apiece on BSE, down 6 per cent. IndusInd Bank gained nearly 2 per cent to Rs 1,708 apiece and was the top gainer on Sensex pack.
Crude oil prices, trade tensions, rupee movement are likely to dominate investors' thinking during the day.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU