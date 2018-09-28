MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up over 100 pts, Nifty above 11,000; YES Bank falls 7%

MFs up derivatives exposure to hedge against uncertainty in equity markets Mutual funds (MFs) have bought a large chunk of derivatives to hedge against the increasing uncertainty in equity markets. The data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows that MFs bought Rs 228 billion worth of equity derivatives in August. READ MORE NEWS ALERT Infibeam cracks 40% to Rs 120 Sectoral trend on NSE BSE Sensex: opening gainers and losers Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,487, up 163 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 11,031, up 53 points. IL&FS crisis: India's busted Macquarie clone must go under the knife Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services had 30 years to spawn an Indian clone of Macquarie Group: a powerhouse of finance, investments, asset ownership and risk management. Instead, Ravi Parthasarathy, the founder who stepped down recently as chairman, went on to build an unwieldy, debt-fueled empire that has now crumbled. Shareholders will have to move in to rescue IL&FS in their meeting on Saturday. READ MORE





The domestic equity market opened higher on Friday, tracking firm global cues.The S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 100 points higher while NSE's Nifty50 index recalimed the crucial 11,000 mark.Among specific stocks, YES Bank stock slipped below Rs 200 per share to trade at Rs 191 apiece on BSE, down 6 per cent. IndusInd Bank gained nearly 2 per cent to Rs 1,708 apiece and was the top gainer on Sensex pack.Crude oil prices, trade tensions, rupee movement are likely to dominate investors' thinking during the day.

Among top news, IL&FS Financial Services, a subsidiary of IL&FS, said it defaulted on Rs 524.3 million of short-term deposit due September 27 and R s1.04 billion of term deposit due on September 25.

That apart, One97 Communications, the parent entity of India’s largest digital payments firm, Paytm, has received $300 million (Rs 21.79 billion) in fresh funding from Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Also, state-owned railways engineering and construction firm Ircon is slated to list its shares today.

Global Markets

Shares in Asia inched higher on Friday, following gains on Wall Street overnight after news of robust US economic growth, with the chairman of the Federal Reserve saying the United States does not face a large chance of near-term recession.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 per cent in early trade in Asia. Australian shares were 0.5 per cent higher, while Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.5 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 1.1 per cent.

Oil prices inched up amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions while the US dollar stood tall against its peers, hovering near a nine-month high versus the yen.