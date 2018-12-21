MARKETS LIVE: Crude oil, rupee, global cues to steer indices today

Weakness in US stocks in the overnight trade and the rub-off effect on Asian peers is likely to impact sentiments on Friday. That apart, investors are likely to keep a tab on crude oil prices, movement in rupee against dollar and other global cues.

The rupee strengthened further by 69 paise to close at 69.70 against the US dollar on Thursday as the Fed raised the interest rate but lowered its projection for future hikes.

Oil Prices

Oil prices slid over 4 per cent overnight, bringing Brent’s losses since its October top to 37 per cent. Both Brent and US crude futures reached their lowest in more than a year overnight amid a glut of supply. US crude eked out a 46 cent bounce in Asia on Friday to $46.33 a barrel, while Brent was yet to trade at $54.70.

Global Markets

Global stocks were sailing into Christmas on a sea of red on Friday as the threat of a US government shutdown and of further hikes in US borrowing costs inflamed investor unease over the economic outlook.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended Thursday with a loss of 1.99 per cent. The S&P 500 dived 1.58 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.63 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went flat. South Korean stocks slipped 0.3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 0.5 per cent.



(with Reuters input)