MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, oil prices to steer indices; DHFL results eyed

Markets may continue to fall in trade today, impacted by Asian peers that are trading weak on Wednesday. The negative sentiment comes on the back of a renewed bout of selling on Wall Street.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 551.80 points to close at 24,465.64, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 per cent to finish the trading day at 2,641.89 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.7 per cent to 6,908.82 on Tuesday.

US oil prices stabilised on Wednesday after slumping more than 6 per cent in the previous day, with some support coming from a report of an unexpected drop in US commercial crude inventories. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $53.57 per barrel, up 14 cents from their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Amid stock specific action, DHFL is likely to release its September quarter earnings later in the day today. That apart, IL&FS Engineering has filed an application to SEBI requesting an extension of time to file financial results. Bank of Baroda agreed to sell 4 per cent stake in Clearing Corporation of India to HDFC Bank at Rs 620 per share, with consideration aggregating to Rs 124 crore. Post the acquisition, HDFC Bank will increase its stake in CCIL from 5 percent to 9 percent.

RUPEE

Money markets in India will be shut today on account of Id-E-Milad. On Tuesday, the rupee rose by 21 paise to end at 71.46 against the US dollar on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid softening crude oil prices, and persistent foreign fund inflows.

(with Reuters input)