MARKETS LIVE: Modi's return, trade tensions to dominate investor sentiment

Indices are likely to remain volatile on Friday on strong domestic but weak global cues.
On Thursday, markets hit lifetime highs with the BSE S&P Sensex surpassing 40,000 levels and the broader Nifty50 scaling 12,000 mark. The indices, however, closed at 38,811 and 11,657 levels, slipping 299 and 81 points respectively.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices stabilized amid OPEC supply cuts and tensions in the Middle East. Around 6:15 am, Brent crude futures were at $68.05 per barrel up 0.4 per cent from their last close.
The domestic currency closed at Rs 70.01 per US dollar, 46 paise lower relative to Wednesday’s close.
Global cues
Asian shares were near four-month low on weak global cues. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood flat, down 0.9 per cent so far in the week.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286 points to close at 25,490 levels while the S&P 500 lost 34 points to settle at 2,822 levels during the overnight trade on Thursday. The Nasdaq too dropped 123 pints to settle at 7628 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
