MARKETS LIVE: WPI inflation, oil prices, global cues key triggers today

Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
Markets
Markets are expected to remain volatile amid weak global cues.
On Thursday, indices ended a lackluster trade flat. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 15 points lower at 39,741 levels while the broader Nifty50 settled just above the psychological level of 11,900 at 11,914 mark, up a modest 8 points.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices eased after witnessing a sharp rally yesterday due to attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
Brent crude futures were down 0.3 per cent at $61.14 a barrel by 6:10 am.
The rupee dived 16 paise to close at 69.50 against the US dollar on Thursday.
Global cues
Asian stocks held their ground on Friday after Wall Street gained on a surge in oil prices.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed. Australian stocks edged up 0.05 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.1 per cent.
On Wall Street, the indices ended in the green during the overnight trade on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102 points to 26,107, the S&P 500 gained 12 points to 2,892 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44 points to settle at 7,837.
(With inputs from Reuters)
