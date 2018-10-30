MARKETS LIVE: Q2 results, oil prices, global cues to guide indices

The benchmark indices are likely to take cues from September-quarter corporate results, movement in rupee, oil prices and on Tuesday.

Nearly 150 companies including Tech Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, ABB India and IDFC are likely to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

Amid stock specific action, BPCL, Union Bank of India and Tata Power will be in focus today. On Monday, BPCL reported a 48.3 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 12.1871 billion for the second quarter ended September 2018. However, Union Bank of India posted a surprise quarterly profit on Monday as the state-controlled lender set aside lower provisions for bad loans. Tata Power on Monday reported an 85 per cent jump in its second-quarter net profit on the back of good performance of its renewable energy business.

On the macroeconomic front, investors will be looking forward to eight Infrastructure Industries Index and fiscal deficit data for September to be released on Wednesday, and Nikkei PMI manufacturing data due on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares came under pressure on Tuesday after Wall Street peers finished weaker, hurt by fresh worries about the US-China trade war and were on track for their biggest October decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.1 per cent, tracking falls in US stocks. The index has fallen more than 12 per cent this month. Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.9 per cent and the Australian benchmark shed 0.2 per cent in early morning trade.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, dragged down by ongoing weakness in global stock and by signs of rising global supply despite looming sanctions on Iran's crude exports.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $76.78 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.78 a barrel, down 26 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last settlement.

On the Wall Street, US stocks fell in a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about U.S.-China trade policy tensions and a sharp drop in the big technology and internet shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.39 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 24,442.92, the S&P 500 lost 17.44 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,641.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.92 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 7,050.29.