Oil prices dip on rising supply, trade tensions

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - prices dipped on Tuesday, dragged down by concerns that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute will dent economic growth and by signs of rising global supply despite upcoming sanctions against

Front-month Brent futures were at $77.15 a barrel at 0644 GMT, down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.99 a barrel, down 5 cents from their last settlement.

has been caught up in broad financial market slumps this month, with stocks under pressure from the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Prices received some support on Tuesday after reports that Trump thinks "a great deal" with is possible on trade.

For now, however, the spat between and goes on.

said the was "probably driven by the wider negative market sentiment amid speculation about additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, should upcoming talks fail to produce the desired results."

The world's biggest BHP Billiton, which also has oil and gas assets, has trimmed its expectations of global growth for next year and 2020 by about a half to three quarters of a percentage point, said on Tuesday, citing a "lose-lose" result from the U.S.- trade conflict.

Meanwhile, amid a slowdown in economic growth, are hurting consumers and could dent fuel demand, the of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"There are two downward pressures on global oil demand growth. One is high oil prices, and in many countries they're directly related to consumer prices. The second one is global economic growth momentum slowing down," said IEA chief

Oil was also being weighed down by signs of rising supply from top producers, with and both indicating they will provide enough oil to meet demand once U.S. sanctions hit from next week.

In a sign that remains ample despite the looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's petroleum exports, crude output from the world's top 3 producers, Russia, the and Saudi Arabia, reached 33 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time in September, Eikon data showed.

That's an increase of 10 million bpd since the start of the decade and means that these three producers alone now meet a third of global crude demand.

Hedge fund managers continued to liquidate former bullish positions in oil last week, with signs of short-selling appearing for the first time in over a year.

Despite that, Hansen said "given the yet unknown impact on Iran's ability to produce and export (amid sanctions) ... we could see some speculative buying emerge ahead of Nov. 4."

Iran's seaborne crude exports have fallen from a 2018 peak of just over 2.5 million bpd in May to around 1.5 million bpd in September and October, Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Gloystein; Editing by and Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)