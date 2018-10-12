MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 450 pts higher on firm rupee, steady Asian peers

YES Bank rises around 4% on appointment of advisory firm Korn Ferry for finding the next MD and CEO TCS dips over 1% post Q2 earnings Sectoral trend on NSE BSE Sensex opening gainers and losers Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,378, up 377 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,354, up 120 points. Rupee opens firm Rupee opens at 73.83 per dollar, up 29 paise from previous close





The benchmark indices gained at the opening with the Nifty50 reclaiming 10,300 levels as rose against US Dollar amid steady Asian peers.The rupee opened 29 paise higher at 73.83 per dollar from its previous close.

Amid stock specific action, down 1 per cent after the IT major posted a 23 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 79.01 billion for the September quarter of FY19 on Thursday post market hours. The company, in its press release, stated that digital demand drove double-digit growth in the second quarter. Among other results Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank are likely to announce their Q2 earnings during the day.

On macro front, India's industrial production (IIP) data for August and retail inflation (CPI) prints for September will be released today. Industrial production grew 6.6 per cent in July. Retail inflation eased to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August. The numbers may come slightly higher owing to falling and rising prices.

Global Markets

After plunging to 19-month low on Thursday Asian shares appears tentative on Friday, holding steady after a nine-day losing streak, but sentiment frailed after Wall Street shares crumbled and expectations of market volatility shot up to an eight-month high. Worries about the economic impact of a Sino-US trade war, a spike in US bond yields this week and caution ahead of earnings seasons are all cited as potential reasons behind the selloff, the biggest market rout since February.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent after the opening of South Korea and Australian markets, a day after it fell 3.6 per cent to hit 1-and-a-1/2 year low. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 per cent.

The US S&P 500 lost 2.06 per cent on Thursday to a three-month low, following on from a 3.29 per cent drop on Wednesday.

(with Reuters inputs)