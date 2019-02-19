- MARKETS LIVE: Crude oil prices, global cues to steer indices on Tuesday
- Market Ahead, Feb 19: Oil prices, global cues top triggers for markets
- Today's picks: From Coal India to Grasim, hot stocks to buy on Tuesday
- Rise in pledged shares by promoters puts Dalal Street on the edge
- Derivatives strategies: Good support for Nifty at around 10,600
- Infosys settles case with Sebi, pays Rs 34 lakh towards settlement
- NSEL case: P Chidambaram, 2 others to face Rs 10,000-crore lawsuits
- Investors' concerns over PFC's acquisition of REC may finally end
- Tata Sons increases stake in Tata Motors to restore investor faith
- Voltas misses Street estimates on slack sales of cooling products
MARKETS LIVE: Oil prices, global cues to steer indices, Emami in focus
Catch all the live market action here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Crude oil prices, global peers, developments around Brexit deal, movement of rupee against the US dollar and stock-specific action are likely to dominate investor sentiment on Tuesday.
Among key developments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to transfer an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore to the government in the current financial year (2018-19 or FY19) at its board meeting on Monday. The dividend transfer is likely to aid the government to meet its revised fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of GDP for FY19.
In another news, Vedanta and JSW Steel are in talks to make a joint bid for Essar Steel in a last attempt to keep ArcelorMittal away, said a Business Standard report.
STOCKS IN FOCUS
Emami: The Agarwal and Goenka families - promoters in Emami Ltd - have sold 10 per cent of their stakes for Rs. 1,600 crore to pare the debts of other Group companies like Emami Cement, Emami Power and others. READ MORE
Emami: The Agarwal and Goenka families - promoters in Emami Ltd - have sold 10 per cent of their stakes for Rs. 1,600 crore to pare the debts of other Group companies like Emami Cement, Emami Power and others. READ MORE
Ambuja Cement: The company on Monday reported a nearly three-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,377.88 crore in the December 2018 quarter, benefiting from write-back of tax provisions relating to earlier years.
Cipla: The drug major on Monday said it has inked a pact to acquire 11.71 per cent stake in Wellthy Therapeutics.
Infosys: It has settled with Sebi a case of alleged disclosure lapses regarding severance payment made to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal. The company paid Rs 34.35 lakh to settle the case with the markets regulator, according to an order.
ZEEL: US cable company Comcast and Atairos, a $4-billion investment company, and Sony Corp have been shortlisted for talks that could lead to the purchase of a substantial stake in Zee Entertainment, said a report by The Economic Times.
CURRENCY CHECK
The rupee weakened by 11 paise to end 71.34 against the US dollar on Monday amid firming crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were trading mixed in the early trade on Tuesday after a muted session in Europe and a holiday in the US. Shares in Japan were little changed and fell in South Korea, while Australian equities posted modest gains. The US dollar steadied while Treasury yields edged higher.
(with Reuters input)
(with Reuters input)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More