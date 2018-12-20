MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

The markets will react to the outcome of US Federal Reserve's meeting, where it raised key interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent but forecast fewer rate hikes for 2019. It, however, stuck by a plan to keep withdrawing support from an economy it views as strong.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.11 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 23,756.75, the S&P 500 gained 6.7 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,552.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.61 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,773.30.

Asian Markets

Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.34 per cent, with Australian shares dropping as much as 0.65 per cent to two-year lows. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.8 per cent to nine-month lows.

Oil Prices

Oil prices remained battered near their lowest levels in more than a year although they posted some gains on Wednesday from sharp selloff earlier this week after US data showed strong demand for refined products.

US crude futures were little changed at $47.38 per barrel, having fallen to $45.79 earlier this week, the lowest since late August 2017.

