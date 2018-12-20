JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Fed defies Trump, hikes rate for fourth time in 2018: Key takeaways
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

The markets will react to the outcome of US Federal Reserve's meeting, where it raised key interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent but forecast fewer rate hikes for 2019. It, however, stuck by a plan to keep withdrawing support from an economy it views as strong.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.11 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 23,756.75, the S&P 500 gained 6.7 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,552.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.61 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,773.30.


Asian Markets

Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook.


MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.34 per cent, with Australian shares dropping as much as 0.65 per cent to two-year lows. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.8 per cent to nine-month lows.

Oil Prices

Oil prices remained battered near their lowest levels in more than a year although they posted some gains on Wednesday from sharp selloff earlier this week after US data showed strong demand for refined products.

US crude futures were little changed at $47.38 per barrel, having fallen to $45.79 earlier this week, the lowest since late August 2017.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

Rupee check   The rupee pared early gains but managed to end 5 paise higher at 70.39 against the US dollar on Wednesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid benign crude oil prices and smart gains in domestic equities.   

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

MUST READ With another rate hike, has the Fed just pushed US towards a bear market? U.S. stocks took another body blow on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again and the central bank chairman did not soften his tone about the outlook for further financial tightening to the degree investors had hoped. Now the question is whether Powell's message that the U.S. economy should be strong enough to stand on its own without further assistance from the Fed will be the catalyst that tumbles stocks to bear market levels READ MORE  

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

WEB EXCLUSIVE 26 NSE 500 stocks that are showing strength as per their RSI Relative Strength Index, or RSI, is the most frequently used technical indicators in the stock market. Besides identifying overbought and oversold positions, the indicator has been embraced as a trend confirming measure. The overbought level is 70 and oversold level is 30. Whenever the stock / index reverses from oversold region and heads above the 50 level, the trend is said to be in a confirmed upside CLICK HERE FOR MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

Oil check    Oil prices remained battered near their lowest levels in more than a year although they posted some gains on Wednesday from sharp selloff earlier this week after US data showed strong demand for refined products.   US crude futures were little changed at $47.38 per barrel, having fallen to $45.79 earlier this week, the lowest since late August 2017.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

SGX Nifty SGX Nifty was trading at 10,895.50 levels, down 90.50 points or 0.8 per cent in early trade.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

MARKET COMMENT Nomura on RBI minutes With a new RBI governor in place, the composition of the MPC will turn less hawkish at the next meeting in February. However, with the majority of the remaining five MPC members still concerned about upside risks to inflation and sanguine about the growth outlook, we think a rate cut in February can be largely ruled out.   We disagree with the MPC’s optimistic growth assessment and its concerns that upside inflation risks will materialise. We continue to believe tighter financial conditions, weak global growth and the negative fiscal impulse will slow GDP growth towards 6.0-6.5% in H1 2018, from 7.1% in Q3 2018. Weak growth amid easing input cost pressures should keep inflation ~4% in 2019. We expect monetary policy to take a dovish tilt, starting with a change in policy stance back to ‘neutral’ in February or April, followed by a 25bp rate cut in Q3, though risk of an earlier cut is rising, owing to lower oil prices and a neutral-to-dovish bias of the new RBI governor, who we believe will also be more accommodative on banking regulations.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

MARKET COMMENT Rabobank International on US Fed rate hike The changes to the FOMC post-meeting statement reflect that monetary policy is now closer to the neutral level and becoming more data-dependent. During the Q&A, Chairman Powell made clear that the Fed would not be influenced by President Trump’s tweets. We think that the FOMC will take a pause after a final hike in March leads to an inversion of the yield curve

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

Asian shares pull back after Fed's signals for more rate hikes   Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook.   MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.34 per cent, with Australian shares dropping as much as 0.65 per cent to two-year lows. Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.8 per cent to nine-month lows.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

S&P 500 pares gains, Nasdaq turns negative after Fed hikes lending rate   US stocks pared gains on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq index turning negative, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates but forecast fewer rate hikes for 2019.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.11 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 23,756.75, the S&P 500 gained 6.7 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,552.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.61 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,773.30.

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

Good morning Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
First Published: Thu, December 20 2018. 08:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Investors likely to react to US Fed rate hike

Catch all the live market action here

The markets will react to the outcome of US Federal Reserve's meeting, where it raised key interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent but forecast fewer rate hikes for 2019. It, however, stuck by a plan to keep withdrawing support from an economy it views as strong.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.11 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 23,756.75, the S&P 500 gained 6.7 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 2,552.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.61 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,773.30.


Asian Markets

Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised rates, as expected, and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes next year, dashing investor hopes for a more dovish policy outlook.


MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.34 per cent, with Australian shares dropping as much as 0.65 per cent to two-year lows. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.8 per cent to nine-month lows.

Oil Prices

Oil prices remained battered near their lowest levels in more than a year although they posted some gains on Wednesday from sharp selloff earlier this week after US data showed strong demand for refined products.

US crude futures were little changed at $47.38 per barrel, having fallen to $45.79 earlier this week, the lowest since late August 2017.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22