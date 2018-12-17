MARKETS LIVE: US Fed meet, crude oil prices to impact sentiment this week

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

US Federal Reserve meet, fluctuating crude oil prices, movement in rupee and other global cues are important triggers for the market this week. The FOMC will meet on Wednesday. Its decision, along with volatility in crude oil prices are expected to impact the Indian rupee and in turn the broader market sentiment.

Investors are likely to remain cautious over the possibility of an impending hike in the US interest rates which can potentially drive away Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from emerging markets such as India.

That apart, the trade deficit numbers which came post market hours on Friday is also likely to impact sentiment on Monday. A high base effect and falling outbound trade of major exchange earners such as gems and jewelry and engineering goods nearly wiped out export growth in November, which came down to a marginal 0.8 per cent.

Global Markets

Asian share markets started the week on a cautious footing on Monday after weak economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth and reinforced anxiety over the impact of international trade frictions on business and profits.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.1 per cent in early trade. US stock futures were also almost flat.

On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.91 per cent to 2,599.95, marking its lowest close since April 2.

Oil Prices

US oil prices edged up on Monday amid a fall in drilling activity in the United States, but lingering concerns about weaker economic growth in major economies kept a lid on gains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.35 per barrel, up 0.3 per cent, or 15 cents, from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

(with Reuters input)

First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 08:09 IST

