Markets regulator Sebi launches information database on municipal bonds

-
ALSO READ
ASBA for secondary market in the works: Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
Sebi working on new ASBA-like payment system for secondary trades: Buch
Sebi Chairperson Buch lists core principles that guide regulators
Sebi has no business to suggest IPO pricing of new-age tech firms: Chief
Sebi ups investment in data, tech for better transparency: Annual Report
-
Markets regulator Sebi has launched an information database on municipal bonds.
As part of efforts to develop the bond markets, an outreach programme on municipal bonds and municipal finance was organised by Sebi in the national capital on January 20 and 21, according to a release on Sunday.
Representatives from various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, municipal corporations, stock exchanges, credit rating agencies, merchant bankers and debenture trustees, participated in the programme.
At the event, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch emphasised the potential of municipal bonds in infrastructure development and nation building.
The information database was launched at the event.
"The information database contains a wide range of information in the form of statistics and regulations, circulars, guidance note and Frequently Asked Questions issued by Sebi in respect of municipal debt securities," it said.
According to the release, the repository contains various checklists for pre-listing requirements and sample letters and certificates from various intermediaries to be obtained by an issuer who plans to tap the municipal bond market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 17:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU