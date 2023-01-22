JUST IN
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Adani Total shine
Axis Bank in talks to issue 10-year infra bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore
Over 70% of PMS plans, investment vehicle for the wealthy, lagged in 2022
Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on global economic slowdown concerns
Layoff season continues: Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds
Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost
Reliance Retail net profit increases 6.2% to Rs 2,400 crore in Dec quarter
Market regulator Sebi intensifies drive against front-running violations
RBL Bank's Q3 results: Net profit jumps 34% YoY on firm NII growth
Sebi amends rules; intermediaries require prior nod for change in control
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Adani Total shine
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Markets regulator Sebi launches information database on municipal bonds

At the event, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch emphasised the potential of municipal bonds in infrastructure development and nation building

Topics
SEBI | Municipal bonds | Madhabi Puri Buch

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
The information database was launched at the event

Markets regulator Sebi has launched an information database on municipal bonds.

As part of efforts to develop the bond markets, an outreach programme on municipal bonds and municipal finance was organised by Sebi in the national capital on January 20 and 21, according to a release on Sunday.

Representatives from various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, municipal corporations, stock exchanges, credit rating agencies, merchant bankers and debenture trustees, participated in the programme.

At the event, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch emphasised the potential of municipal bonds in infrastructure development and nation building.

The information database was launched at the event.

"The information database contains a wide range of information in the form of statistics and regulations, circulars, guidance note and Frequently Asked Questions issued by Sebi in respect of municipal debt securities," it said.

According to the release, the repository contains various checklists for pre-listing requirements and sample letters and certificates from various intermediaries to be obtained by an issuer who plans to tap the municipal bond market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.