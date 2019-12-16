- Street Signs: Wealthy investors cautious on IPOs, bullish market, and more
- India's total market-cap rises to Rs 155 trn on growth in FPI, MF assets
- Sensex near record, but over a third of it is still available for 'cheap'
- Industry remains sceptical about loans to NBFCs under partial guarantee
- Economy needs real reforms push
- Equity markets to sustain momentum after US-China ink trade deal: Experts
- Six of top-10 firms add Rs 65,060 cr in m-cap; RIL, HDFC top gainers
- GDP and IIP gap may widen to over 900 bps in third quarter, says Moody's
- Johnson's victory could turn things for European market that lost $100 bn
- Sebi denies relief to lenders for flouting regulations in Karvy case
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The positive momentum from the 'phase one' of US-China trade deal and hopes of a spedy Brexit is likely to keep the investor sentiment up.
Further, the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation (YoY) for November 2019 is slated to be released later in the day. Wholesale inflation in October crashed to a 40-month low of 0.16 per cent, down from 0.3 per cent rise in September.
Bank stocks are likely to remain in focus today as the State Bank of India (SBI), the lead banker of the bankrupt Essar Steel, is likely to settle dues of other lenders as it received Rs 40,000 crore on Friday from ArcelorMittal, which is going to takeover the company bringing to an end to the much-prolonged resolution process. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares ticked higher on Monday as investors cheered an announced trade agreement between Beijing and Washington. That helped push the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 per cent. Australian shares added 1.23 per cent but Japan’s Nikkei pulled back 0.2 per cent. SGX Nifty was indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.
In commodities, oil prices fell but remained near three-month highs on Monday. Brent crude oil futures fell 23 cents to $64.99 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
