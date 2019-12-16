JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE, Markets
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The positive momentum from the 'phase one' of US-China trade deal and hopes of a spedy Brexit is likely to keep the investor sentiment up.

Further, the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation (YoY) for November 2019 is slated to be released later in the day. Wholesale inflation in October crashed to a 40-month low of 0.16 per cent, down from 0.3 per cent rise in September.
 
Bank stocks are likely to remain in focus today as the State Bank of India (SBI), the lead banker of the bankrupt Essar Steel, is likely to settle dues of other lenders as it received Rs 40,000 crore on Friday from ArcelorMittal, which is going to takeover the company bringing to an end to the much-prolonged resolution process. READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares ticked higher on Monday as investors cheered an announced trade agreement between Beijing and Washington. That helped push the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 per cent. Australian shares added 1.23 per cent but Japan’s Nikkei pulled back 0.2 per cent. SGX Nifty was indicating a flat to negative start for the domestic indices.

In commodities, oil prices fell but remained near three-month highs on Monday. Brent crude oil futures fell 23 cents to $64.99 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

