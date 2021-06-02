May gold imports surge, vegetable oil buying hits record high: Report

-
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's gold imports in May surged more than nine-fold from last year's low base to 12 tonnes, while vegetable oil imports in the month spiked 148% to a record $1.4 billion, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The South Asian country is the world's second-biggest consumer of gold and the biggest importer of vegetable oils such as palm oil, sunflower oil and soyoil.
In value terms, May gold imports surged to $679.16 million from $76.31 million a year earlier, he said.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
