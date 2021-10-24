Mcap of 5 of 10 most valued firms down by Rs 1.42 trn; HUL and RIL most hit

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 68,458 crore in m-cap; HUL, Infosys top gainers
Mcap of BSE-listed firms touches all-time high of Rs 261.73 trillion
Reliance Industries mcap goes past Rs 17 trillion mark
Hindustan Unilever CMD's salary drops 21% to Rs 15.36 cr in fiscal 2021
-
The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by Rs 1,42,880.11 crore last week, with Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as major laggards.
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined by 484.33 points or 0.79 per cent. Market benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- declined for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tumbled Rs 45,523.33 crore to reach Rs 5,76,836.40 crore.
The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 8,890.95 crore to Rs 4,65,576.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank Ltd fell by Rs 2,187.29 crore to Rs 9,31,371.72 crore.
In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 30,747.78 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,30,558.09 crore.
ICICI Bank's market valuation zoomed by Rs 22,248.14 crore to reach Rs 5,26,497.27 crore.
The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 17,015.22 crore to Rs 5,24,877.06 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 4,48,863.34 crore.
Infosys added Rs 1,717.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,410.37 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU