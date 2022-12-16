JUST IN
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 54,530
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

MCX can rally to Rs 1,725, CSB Bank Rs 287, says Mehul Kothari; check why

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, one can consider to buy MCX Indian in the range of Rs 1,645 to Rs 1,648; while CSB Bank in Rs 264 - 266 band.

Topics
Market technicals | Market Outlook | Trading strategies

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

BUY

MCX India

Buy Range: Rs 1,645 - Rs 1,648

Target: Rs 1,725

Stop Loss: Rs 1,599

MCX is currently trading well above its 200-DEMA (day exponential moving average) OHLC (open, high, low, close) band, thus confirming its uptrend.

On December 13, the said counter gave a clean breakout from its tight range of Rs 1,550-Rs 1,600 along with the rising curvature of the 200-DEMA OHLC BAND adding more confirmation for the upside.

On the indicator front, the daily MACD gave a bullish reverse divergence along with the daily RSI (relative strength index) bouncing back from 60 levels; thus indicating more strength in the counter.

Upside for the stock is expected till Rs 1,725 and stop loss is seen around Rs Rs 1,599

BUY

CSB Bank

Buy Range: Rs 264 - Rs 266

Target: Rs 287

Stop Loss: Rs 254

After registering the top of Rs 374 in July 2021, the said counter has been making lower highs & lower lows structure which resulted in a 52 percent cut in stock price.

Immediately after June 2022, CSB changed its price structure completely by making higher highs and higher lows and was able to make a solid base near Rs 220.

Recently, the counter witnessed 14 months old weekly trend line violation followed by massive buying interest.

On the indicator front, weekly MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) gave the bullish cross above the zero line along with weekly DMIs (directional movement index) above 25 levels hinting at positive momentum in coming sessions.

Upside for the stock is expected till Rs 287 and stop loss is seen around Rs 254

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 08:49 IST

