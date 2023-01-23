Mutual fund's SIP investors redeemed over Rs 40K crore in H2CY22

Mutual fund (MF) investors redeemed over Rs 40,000 crore from systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts in the last six months (second half, or H2) of Calendar 2022 (H2CY22). The figure is 36 per cent higher than the redemptions in the first half of CY22 - the period when SIP investors had taken out Rs 30,000 crore, reveals an analysis of data from the Association of in India.