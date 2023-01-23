JUST IN
Mutual fund's SIP investors redeemed over Rs 40K crore in H2CY22
Yield-to-maturity of debt funds now similar across durations, shows data
Explained: Why the 'sponsorless' mutual funds could be a good idea
Kenneth Andrade's PMS gets in-principle approval for mutual fund foray
MFs eye GIFT City route to cross foreign investment limit barrier
Surging ahead: Mutual fund investor count rose 20% in 2022, shows data
Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds
Equity mutual funds added Rs 7,300 crore in December, shows Amfi data
Trust Mutual Fund adds corporate bond fund to its offerings
Mutual fund industry AUM rises 5.7% to Rs 2.2 trillion in 2022: Amfi
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Mutual Funds
FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mutual fund's SIP investors redeemed over Rs 40K crore in H2CY22

SIP account redemptions were 36% higher than H1: Amfi

Topics
mutual fund investors | SIPs | Amfi

Abhishek Kumar 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Mutual fund (MF) investors redeemed over Rs 40,000 crore from systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts in the last six months (second half, or H2) of Calendar 2022 (H2CY22). The figure is 36 per cent higher than the redemptions in the first half of CY22 - the period when SIP investors had taken out Rs 30,000 crore, reveals an analysis of data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mutual fund investors

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.