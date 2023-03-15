JUST IN
Stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods
Indices dip for fifth session as Credit Suisse woes weigh on investor minds
Mindspace raises Rs 550 cr through green bond to finance projects
IPO filings halve in FY23 as outlook for new share sales worsens
MFs keep the powder dry as Nifty nears 'correction', cash holdings rise
Technocraft Industries hits record high; stock zooms 40% in 5 weeks
GMR Airports surges 6% on heavy volumes after arm raises funds via NCDs
Varun Beverages surges 5%, nears record high on strong growth outlook
RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead
Ramkrishna Forgings surges 9% on emerging lowest bidder for Railways order
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mindpsace REIT raises Rs 550 cr through green bonds to refinance loans

The proceeds will be used towards refinancing loans availed by one of the asset SPVs (special purpose vehicle) to fund the eligible green projects

Topics
REIT | Green bonds | Bonds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Green bonds

Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT) has raised Rs 550 crore through an issue of green bonds.

In a regulatory filing, Mindpsace REIT stated that the Executive Committee of the manager (K Raheja Corp Investment Managers LLP) has approved the allotment of 55,000 green debt securities in the form of listed, rated, secured, noncumulative, taxable, transferable, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 550 crore by way of the private placement.

The tenure of the Non-Convertible Debentures is three years and thirty days at a fixed quarterly coupon of 8.02 per cent per annum payable quarterly. The issue saw participation from leading insurers, mutual funds, and other investor classes.

The proceeds will be used towards refinancing loans availed by one of the asset SPVs (special purpose vehicle) to fund the eligible green projects.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by the K Raheja Corp group, got listed on the bourses in August 2020. It owns office portfolios located Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Mindspace REIT has a portfolio of 32 million square feet area, comprising 25.6 million square feet of completed area, 1.8 million square feet of area under construction and 4.6 million square feet of future development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on REIT

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 21:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.