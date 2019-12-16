MSCI India's weight to rise by 70 bps in May 2020 review: Morgan Stanley

-
ALSO READ
3 key FPI proposals can help bring in $25 bn foreign cash: Morgan Stanley
EM equities to outperform global peers in the next decade: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley cuts allocation to global equities, sees limited upside
Budget impact: Surcharge hike likely to hit global passive funds
India's banking sector at a turning point, thanks to the SC: Morgan Stanley
-
Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley on Monday said it expects MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) India's weight to rise about 70 basis points in May 2020 review with Rs 19,000 crore inflow in the Indian equity market.
The review takes place after every six months in May and November.
The expected rise in weightage comes on the basis of the announcement in the July 5 budget according to which the statutory limit for Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) investment in a company from 24 percent to a higher sectoral limit.
FPI limit hike will be implemented from April 1, 2020.
Foreign institutional investors pumped in over Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian equities in the past two months on the back of firm global cues.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU