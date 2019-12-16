JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market Wrap, Dec 16: Sensex snaps 3-day gaining streak, down 71 pts
Business Standard

Positive impact of the insolvency law to be visible in 5 years: Ajay Tyagi

The Code came into force in December 2016

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI
Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI | Photo: Kamlesh D Pednekar

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Monday expressed hope that positive impact of the insolvency law will be visible on the domestic corporate debt market in five years.

Describing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as a "landmark reform" in the country's economic history, Tyagi said the Code has brought in behavioural changes among corporate debtors.

The Code came into force in December 2016.
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU