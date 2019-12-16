Positive impact of the insolvency law to be visible in 5 years: Ajay Tyagi

-
Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Monday expressed hope that positive impact of the insolvency law will be visible on the domestic corporate debt market in five years.
Describing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as a "landmark reform" in the country's economic history, Tyagi said the Code has brought in behavioural changes among corporate debtors.
The Code came into force in December 2016.
