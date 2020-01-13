Mutual fund registrar and transfer agents eye growth in AIFs, insurance

The mutual fund (MF) registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) are eyeing newer avenues for growth in the insurance industry and alternative investment funds (AIFs), with fee cuts in the MF industry likely to have 4-5 per cent impact on pricing. Experts say MF RTAs have the capability to service AIFs, and take care of their operational requirements. “Unlike MFs, AIFs need customised services, as this is a private placement model.

But MF RTAs can cater to these requirements,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, co-chief executive officer at Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies. For ...