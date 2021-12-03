Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Infosys for the December series

-
ALSO READ
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Alkem Labs by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Bull spread strategy on HCL Tech by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bull spread strategy on Deepak Nitrite by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Here is a derivative strategy on DLF by HDFC Securities
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
-
Bull spread Strategy on INFY
Buy Infosys Dec 1760 CALL at Rs 31.10 & simultaneously sell 1800 CALL at Rs 17.4
Cost of the strategy Rs 13.7 (Rs 4,110 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 7,890 If Infosys Infy at or above Rs 1,800 on 30 Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 1,773.7
Rationales:
- We have seen long build up in the Infosys Futures, where we have seen 3%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 1.5%.
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 22-Nov.
- RSI Oscillators is placed above 50 and sloping upwards, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Technology as a sector looking good on the charts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU