NBFCs stare at 30-70% fall in FY21 earnings due to coronavirus pandemic

Back in 2018, when the IL&FS fiasco happened, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) as a measure of prudence decided to conserve capital and go slow on lending. What followed suit was an economic weakness. But, just when the sector was neatly shoring up their liabilities profile, which positioned stronger than earlier, the economic halt due to outbreak may have changed the narrative again.

According to an Edelweiss report, Rs 1 trillion non-convertible dentures (NCDs) and Rs 1.2 trillion commercial papers (CPs) are due for maturity in May and June. Clearly, Rs 50,000 crore of money set aside as targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) may be inadequate to absorb these maturities. A report by CARE says with Rs 41,300 crore of equity infusion into from September 2018 to March 2020, companies have better liquidity buffer than before. “In case of a sharp drop in collections from assets or inability to borrow/refinance, and housing finance companies (HFCs) have enough buffer to service debt obligations over a certain time period in future till the situation normalises,” the report said.

But here’s the catch. Without loan growth and cash inflows, will the liquidity buffer be adequate to support repayments and a possible asset quality deterioration, both of which will impact NBFCs’ net profit and balance sheet? Shweta Daptardar of Prabhudas Lilladher feels that provisioning cost as a percentage of operating profit may increase from 20 – 57 per cent in FY20 to 28 – 86 per cent in FY21. This indicates that after pruning the non-performing assets (NPA) numbers in FY20, the ratios may once again jump in the ongoing fiscal.

Under these conditions, the liquidity crisis can test the solvency of NBFCs, said analysts at JP Morgan. “Liquidity issues threaten to morph into a solvency problem, and this should be reflected in higher traded spreads for the NBFCs,” they caution. “Liquidity constraints and higher funding costs should continue to act as a deterrent to growth, and most NBFCs will remain in an asset wind-down/sell-down mode,” they add. According to the brokerage, such a tight liquidity position may compel NBFCs to sell down assets at a discount to banks, which will likely imply hits and even potential losses at the time of securitisation/assignment sales. While securitisation and assignment became the order of the day for most NBFCs since 2018, they haven’t opted for these structures at a discount yet.

In this context, investors’ appetite for NBFC stocks is coming off quite fast, except for a couple like HDFC.