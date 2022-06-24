JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sebi gives UPI payment option to invest in public issues of REITs, InvITs
Business Standard

Nifty auto index surges 7% in biggest weekly advance in 17 months

The latest gain comes on the back of easing commodity prices and supply chain issues

Topics
Nifty Auto | Nifty Auto index | Commodity prices

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

automobile

The Nifty Auto index, a gauge for the performance of automobile and auto ancillary stocks, jumped nearly 7 per cent during the week. This was the biggest weekly advance for the index since January 31, 2021, when it had jumped 9.3 per cent. The latest gain comes on the back of easing commodity prices and supply chain issues. In a note Morgan Stanley has said the auto industry looks “attractive’’. Volume outlooks across segments are constructive, companies have taken price hikes but cost pressures are easing, as are supply chain issues, it has said. In the past five years, the auto stocks have underperformed the broader market not just in India but US and China as well. However, on a year-to-date basis, the Nifty Auto index has outperformed the Nifty 50 index by 15 percentage points. Going ahead, the brokerage says, the auto sector has the right drivers in place to outperform.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 24 2022. 18:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.