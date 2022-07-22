No adverse impact of wheat ban on farmers; domestic prices above MSP: Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Record wheat crop, high stocks to help India meet rising global demand
Demand for MP wheat shoots up globally amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
No wheat shortage in India, ban imposed to check rampant export: Tomar
India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat
Statsguru: Six charts show India may see another bumper crop year
-
Neither there is a wheat crisis in the country, nor an adverse impact of export ban of the commodity on farmers' income, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Friday.
Domestic wheat prices are ruling above Minimum Support Price (MSP) even after the export ban, he said.
Tomar, in his written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said the country's wheat production is pegged at 106.41 million tonnes in 2021-22 according to the government's third advance estimate.
The government's third wheat estimate is slightly lower than previous year, but the minister said it is above the average annual wheat production of 103.89 million tonnes achieved during the last five years since 2016-17.
In 2020-21, the country's wheat production stood at 109.59 million tonnes.
According to the minister, "There is no wheat crisis in the country, as India produces wheat more than its domestic requirement."
In order to manage the overall food security of the country and to support the needs of the neighbouring and vulnerable countries, the minister said the government prohibited export of wheat (on May 13).
However, exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the cental government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, he added.
Asked if export ban has affected income of wheat growers, Tomar said: "There are no adverse impact on income of wheat growing farmers because despite ban on wheat export, farmers are getting good remunerative prices."
The country had exported a record 7 million tonnes of wheat in the fiscal 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU