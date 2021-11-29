No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre has no proposal to recognise as a currency in the country, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, also said that the government does not collect data on transactions.

is a form of which allows people to buy goods and services among others.

In the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Centre aims to table the and Regulation of Official Bill, 2021, through which it seeks a ban on all private cryptocurrencies.

At present, there is no regulation or ban in the country on

The Reserve Bank of India has maintained its strong views against cryptocurrencies, saying they pose serious threats to macroeconomic and financial stability.

The central bank also doubted the reported number of investors trading on them and their claimed market valuations.

--IANS

ad-rv/vd

