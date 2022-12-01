- Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?
MARKET LIVE: Global cues firm on dovish US Fed; Nifty likely to breach 19K
Stock market updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were at 18,990 levels, up over 100 points
Stock marlet live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to have a gap-up opening on Thursday amid upbeat sentiment across global peers.
At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty futures were at 18,990 levels, up over 100 points.
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that it now makes sense to moderate the pace of rate hikes going ahead and that smaller rate increases could start as soon as December.
Following his statement, the Dow snapped its three-day losing streak and closed 2.18 per cent up, the Nasdaq jumped 4.41 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 3 per cent.
In Asia too, stocks gained this morning as the Hang Seng index rose 2 per cent. The Nikkei edged 1 per cent higher. Strait times also added 0.5 per cent.
Back home, the manufacturing PMI data for November will be closely tracked by the Street today.
Primary market
Dharmaj Crop Guard’s initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly 36 times subscription as its bidding closed on Wednesday, while Uniparts India’s IPO was subscribed 58 per cent on the first day of the issue.
In the secondary market, KPI Green Energy will be in focus as the company’s board has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue.
