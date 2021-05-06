Oil prices fall as U.S. gasoline stocks rise for fifth consecutive week

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Brent crude edges up as optimism over economy trumps demand concerns
Brent crude heads toward $70 as China energy demand outlook brightens
Crude oil glut likely to overshadow any OPEC+, US policy shifts
Crude oil will climb above $70; energy security could reappear on the radar
-
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday as gasoline inventories in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, rose for a fifth consecutive week although a draw in crude stockpiles helped to underpin prices.
Brent crude oil futures fell by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.80 barrel by 0123 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.43 a barrel.
Both Brent and U.S. crude futures hit their highest since mid-March on Wednesday before retreating. The $70-per-barrel mark has acted as a barrier for the market since Brent broke just above that level in March, with investors unwilling to push oil higher as COVID-19 cases increase in parts of the world.
"Oil prices fell in response to U.S. gasoline stockpiles rising," analysts from Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. They said, however, the drop in prices is unwarranted as U.S. demand remains strong.
U.S. crude stocks fell last week more than expected as refining output rose and exports surged, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels in the week to April 30 to 485.1 million barrels, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.
U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 737,000 barrels in the week, the EIA said, against a forecast for 652,000-barrel draw.
Pandemic-related restrictions in the United States and parts of Europe are easing, but infections are still on the rise in major crude oil importers India and Japan, weighing on prices.
Meanwhile, militants using bombs attacked two oil wells at an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, killing at least one policeman and setting off fires, the country's oil ministry said.
Industry sources said the attack had not affected output. An oil ministry statement did not comment on production.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU