Oil prices settle up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

-
ALSO READ
Oil touches 7-year high after Opec+ sticks to plan for gradual output hike
Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI crude highest since 2018
Brent could touch $80 as economic recovery picks up: Emkay Wealth
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Here's why Bhavik Patel of Tradebulls thinks Brent crude may hit $80 soon
-
By Brijesh Patel
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China.
Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was $84.60, its highest since October 2018.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52, after touching its highest since late 2014 at $82.18.
The pace of economic recovery from the pandemic has supercharged energy demand at a time when oil output has slowed due to cutbacks from producing nations during the pandemic, focus on dividends by oil companies and pressure on governments to transition to cleaner energy.
A U.S. administration official on Monday said the White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more" and they are closely monitoring the cost of oil and gasoline.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, have held back from boosting supply even as prices have risen. In July, the group agreed to boost output by 400,000 bpd to restore the 5.8 million bpd in supply curbs left from its 2020 deal to cut production in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Power prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, driven by widespread energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States. Soaring natural gas prices have encouraged power generators to switch to oil.
"Everything is very much focused on the lack of supply returning at a time when demand appears to be roaring back," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler.
"There's the added dimension relating to the potential for fuel switching given global natural gas prices are so high, so it's been a combination of factors here that are just continuing to propel (oil higher)."
Analysts have estimated that switching from natural gas to oil could boost crude demand by anywhere from 250,000 to 750,000 barrels per day.
In India, some states are experiencing electricity blackouts because of coal shortages. The Chinese government ordered miners to ramp up coal production as power prices surged.
"In broad terms, we have very strong demand for energy around Asia, Europe ahead of the upcoming heavy usage cycle. Oil prices likely to continue to advance here in the near term," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Mark Potter, William Maclean and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU