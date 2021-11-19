Oil prices stabilises after swings on prospect of crude stockpiles release

-
ALSO READ
Stead says Williamson, Jamieson rested from T20s as India Tests priority
Oil prices gain after OPEC+ producers hold firm on supply
Oil prices fall more than 1% after OPEC+ agrees to boost supply
Oil prices drop after Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf rigs, refineries
As COP26 targets coal, Asia builds hundreds of power plants to burn it
-
Oil prices steadied on Friday as investors paused for breath following a day of wild swings prompted by the prospect of coordinated action by the world's major economies to release official crude reserves from stocks.
Brent crude was up 28 cents or 0.3% at $81.52 a barrel by 0145 GMT, after falling to a six-week low on Thursday before rebounding to close 1.2% higher.
U.S. crude was up 19 cents at $79.20 a barrel, having swung through a more than $2 range the previous session before closing up. Both are heading for a fourth week of declines.
The market gyrations followed a Reuters report that the United States had asked China, Japan and other big buyers to join a release of crude stocks from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR).
"The market remains fundamentally tight and any volumes released are unlikely to substantially alter the global balance," Fitch Solutions commodities analysts said in a note. "As such, we expect any downside to prices to be limited in both scale and duration."
The Biden administration's push for a coordinated release of oil stockpiles has been seen as a signal to the OPEC+ production group that it should raise output to address concerns of high fuel prices in the world's biggest economies, starting with the United States, China and Japan.
OPEC+, grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, has maintained what analysts says is unprecedented restraint on production, even as prices have rebounded from the depths of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile data showing Saudi Arabia's oil exports hit an eight-month high in September, rising for a straight fifth month, also helped keep prices in check.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU