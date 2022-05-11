Oil rallies after 10% slide over 2 days as Russia gas flow to Europe falls

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
New gas pipeline boosts European Union's bid to ease Russian supply
Oil Ministry freezes gas allocation, prices of CNG, PNG spike
CNG, PNG prices spike; govt says awaiting data to make gas allocation
PM Narendra Modi to address digital rallies in UP, Uttarakhand on Friday
-
Oil prices jumped almost 5% on Wednesday after plunging nearly 10% in the last two sessions, buoyed by supply concerns as flows of Russian gas to Europe fell and the European Union worked on gaining support for a Russian oil embargo.
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted use of a major transit route blaming interference by occupying Russian forces. It was the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the invasion.
Brent crude rose $4.59 to $107.05 a barrel by 11:13 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $5.02 to $104.78.
"I suspect the gas disruptions in Ukraine are having a steadily increasing impact," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.
The EU has proposed an embargo on Russian oil, which analysts say would further tighten the market and shift trade flows. A vote, which needs unanimous support, has been delayed as Hungary has dug in its heels in opposition.
"I expect that prices are going to continue to move on up especially if the European Union comes to an agreement to phase out Russian oil purchases over the balance of this year," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
U.S. crude stocks rose by more than 8 million barrels in the most recent week, due to another large release from strategic reserves, the Energy Information Administration said. Commercial crude inventories have been growing as the White House has elected to flood the market with oil to offset the rise in prices.
However, fuel prices have kept rising on the decline in refining capacity and surging demand for products worldwide - just as Russia's exports have been curtailed. That has driven refining margins to near-record levels in the United States. Despite the build in crude stocks, gasoline inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the latest week. [EIA/S]
"These draws are occurring across products - we are seeing refiners not able to keep up with demand for gasoline," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging.
Oil was also supported by hopes of Chinese economic stimulus, after China's factory-gate inflation eased and investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections.
The price of crude has surged in 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, with Brent reaching $139, the highest since 2008, in March. Worries about growth caused by China's COVID curbs and U.S. interest rate hikes have prompted this week's slump.
A backdrop of tight supply because of what major producers say is partly a result of inadequate investment remains supportive for oil. The United Arab Emirates energy minister highlighted these concerns on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Laura Sanicola and Arathy Somasekhar in New York; editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens, Tomasz Janowski and David Gregorio)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU