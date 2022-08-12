Page Industries shares hit 52-week high on strong Q1 earnings

-
ALSO READ
FIFA likely to start Qatar World Cup 2022 a day earlier; find out why
Sri Lankan Parliament announces president's vacancy as Rajapaksa resigns
Elon Musk warns of supply constraints; Doha gas deals at Qatar Forum
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Oman Navy delegation visits Mumbai; discusses defence cooperation
-
Shares of Page Industries hit a 52-week high in morning trade on Friday after the apparel manufacturer reported a multi-fold jump in the first quarter net profit.
Shares of Page Industries opened on a strong note on BSE at Rs 49,799.95, then gained momentum to touch its 52-week high of Rs 50,338.05, registering a jump of 2.47 per cent over its previous close.
The stock witnessed a similar movement on the NSE, where it started at Rs 49,750, and then touched its 52-week high of Rs 50,350, a rise of 2.73 per cent over its last close.
Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a multi-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 207.03 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.94 crore during the April-June period a year ago.
Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review was Rs 1,341.26 crore, up over two-fold compared to a lower base of the pandemic-impacted Q1 FY22.
"We remain optimistic of the thriving market for our products and by banking on our pillars of quality, cost, product design and customer outreach, we will continue to deliver a wide range of premium products to our customers.
"Our strategy of introducing kid's wear across exclusive women's wear stores has shown good results and we are confident of making inroads into this nascent and fast-growing segment," PIL's Managing Director V S Ganesh said.
Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and the UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU