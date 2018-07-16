PC Jeweller hits over 2-year low on withdrawal of buyback offer; falls 22%

-
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, the stock plunged 80% from Rs 457, as compared to 7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The bankers recommended that for the current year the company should continue to focus on growth and give priority to further reduce its interest expense to the maximum extent possible. Accordingly, they did not approve the proposal of Rs 4,240 million of cash flowing out of the company vide their-letter dated 12th July, 2018 and have not given the required NOC to the Company for its buyback offer, it added.
Meanwhile, in another regulatory filing, PC Jeweller said the new financial year (FY) has started off at a satisfactory note for the company. The company has continued to gain market share in the domestic jewellery market. It had set an internal target of 20% QoQ growth in Q1 and even in subdued industry scenario has almost achieved the same.
At 09:52 am; PC Jeweller was trading 17% lower at Rs 99.50 on the BSE, against 0.03% rise in the Sensex. A combined 23.72 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
