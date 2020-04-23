Religare, other brokers follow Motilal Oswal, sue MCX over crude oil issue

After yesterday, many other brokers including Broking and Kunvarji Commodities filed separate suits today in the high courts of their jurisdictions against the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for the settlement of the April crude oil contract at a negative price. The contract was settled on Monday. regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and MCX Clearing Corporation have been made respondents to these cases.

Meanwhile, MCX filed a caveat in the urging it not to pass an ex-parte order without giving it a proper hearing.

Motilal Oswal’s case was listed in the for hearing on Thursday, but did not come up. All courts in India are hearing only important cases through videoconferencing with fewer working hours to avoid crowding.

Broking filed a suit in the Delhi High Court, which will hear the case on April 29. Kunvarji Commodities moved the Ahmedabad High Court.

“MCX as an exchange doesn’t have a zero or negative pricing system on its platform. In the international too, there is just one platform that has negative pricing system that too for physical delivery contracts. Since contracts on the MCX are cash settled, there is a fundamental disconnect. Also, since the market closes at 5pm here, there is no opportunity for clients to take any decision thereafter. We see the current trading system is not in the interest of our clients. So, we filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court today,” said Nitin Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Broking.

contract is based on Nymex WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil contract. Since the Nymex closing price was announced at a negative -$37.64 a barrel, MCX also fixed that as settlement price on its platform. It is this move that is the root of the dispute between the exchange and its brokers. When MCX trading closed at 5pm on Monday, WTI crude oil was hovering nearly $9 a barrel and MCX price closed at Rs 995 per barrel. Traders could not square off their positions as the exchange had already closed and the WTI crude oil contract had already started falling suddenly on Nymex and turned negative within hours.

“No asset can be traded in the negative in India in legal parlance. Our defence is that MCX should have advised its members and clients about the possibility of crude oil price to turn into negative which the exchange failed to do,” said Atul Choksi, Director, Kunvarji Commodities.

An MCX official said, “The matter is subjudice. Hence, we would not like to comment on this.”