Rs 15.74 trn of investors' wealth eroded as markets log 5th day of fall

Equity investors became poorer by Rs 15.74 lakh crore in five days of market fall, where the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,045.60 points on Thursday, amid unabated foreign capital outflows, inflation concerns and weak .



In five trading days, the has dived 3,824.49 points or 6.91 per cent.



The BSE benchmark tanked 1,045.60 points or 1.99 per cent to settle at 51,495.79 -- its fifth day of decline -- on Thursday.



During the day, it tumbled 1,115.91 points or 2.12 per cent to its one-year low of 51,425.48.



Tracking weak trends in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 15,74,931.56 crore to Rs 2,39,20,631.65 crore in five days.



" tanked on the weekly expiry day and lost over 2 per cent, tracking feeble global cues. Initially, the benchmark opened with an uptick, in reaction to the rate hike by the US Fed, which came in line with expectation. However, it couldn't sustain for long and gradually drifted lower as the day progressed.



" are sceptical about how the global economies would attain growth amid the aggressive tightening," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, on Thursday's market fall.



On Thursday's trade, barring Nestle India, all components ended lower, led by Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and NTPC.



In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 2.87 per cent and the midcap index fell by 2.34 per cent.



All the BSE sectoral indices ended lower, with metal cracking 5.48 per cent, followed by basic materials which declined by 3.55 per cent, industrials (3.06 per cent), telecom (3.04 per cent), realty (2.69 per cent), teck (2.51 per cent), IT (2.48 per cent) and utilities (2.39 per cent).



"After today's sharp plunge, we suspect bulls will have to battle hard in the backdrop of a hawkish Fed and RBI, spiking oil prices, inflation concerns, growth fears and persistent FIIs selling," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.



As many as 2,754 stocks declined, while 620 advanced and 100 remained unchanged.



Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,531.15 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.



"High inflation, rising interest rates and spectre of slowing growth make a bearish cocktail for equities across the globe," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

