Sebi amends educational qualification criteria for recruiting new officials

Capital markets regulator Sebi has tweaked rules pertaining to educational qualification requirements for filling up certain official positions in its finance and investigation department.
Under the new rule, Bachelor's Degree in engineering in any discipline or Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification in computer application or information technology from a recognized university or institute is required for filling up posts in Grade D, E and F categories in information technology stream, Sebi said in a notification on Wednesday.
To this effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended employee's service regulations.
Earlier, a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (electrical/ electronics/ electronics and communication/ information technology/ computer science) or Masters in Computers Application or Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification in computers/ information technology was required for hiring such officers in the technical stream. In January, Sebi had changed the rules related to the filing up of the posts of executive director at the regulator.
As per the amended rules, two-third of the total posts for executive directors will be filled up with internal candidates and the remaining one-third, not more than three, will be filled up by deputation or on contract basis.
