Sebi bans Big Em Estates, others for running illegal money pooling scheme

-
ALSO READ
sRide car-pooling app offers services without required approval: RBI
Sebi extends timeline for 'Pooling of Accounts' to July 1, says Amfi
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs BAN highlights: England outclass Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
Sebi has directed Big Em Estates & Infrastructures Ltd as well as its promoters and directors to refund more than Rs 73 lakh and also barred them from the securities market for running an unauthorised investment scheme under the garb of tree plantation business.
The entities have also been prohibited from selling their assets and holdings in mutual funds, shares and securities.
Sebi said that Big Em was running Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) without obtaining the requisite approval from it.
The firm, while running the scheme under the garb of tree plantation business, collected Rs 73.65 lakh from 629 investors during 2016-2017, according to an order passed on Wednesday.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation following several complaints, alleging that the company was mobilising money from investors by persuading people to invest in teak plantation.
In the order, the regulator directed Big Em, its promoters and directors to wind up the CIS and refund Rs 73.66 lakh collected from investors along with an interest at the rate of 10 per cent per annum.
According to the order, the entities have also been barred from the securities market for three years or till the expiry of three years from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.
However, the regulator clarified that the period of debarment already undergone following an interim order in February 2021 will be adjusted from three years.
Through its interim order in February last year, Sebi had prohibited the entities from accessing the securities markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU