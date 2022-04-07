BSE Technologies gets Sebi nod to operate as KYC Registration Agency

-
ALSO READ
KYC challenge for financial institutions
Sebi comes out with new guidelines for KYC Registration Agencies
TMS Ep129: KYC challenges, digital transactions, Raamdeo Agrawal, NEFT
Vehicle registration across segments drops 2.7% YoY in November: FADA
Sebi invites application to hire digital forensic services provider
-
BSE Technologies, a subsidiary of BSE, has received authorisation from capital markets regulator Sebi to act as a KYC Registration Agency (KRA).
KRA is a Sebi-regulated intermediary that grants the market participants authorisation for investors' Know Your Client (KYC) that will be mandatory for investment in securities market.
"We thank Sebi for reposing its faith in BSE to operate as a KYC Registration Agency. KYC KRA has become a key segment for securities market investors and acts as a starting point for any investor's journey in the securities market.
"The long experience of BSE for over 147 years as a frontline regulator will help in ensuring that BTPL (BSE Technologies Pvt Ltd) will maintain highest standards of governance and practices," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE said in a statement on Thursday.
According to him, this is an important step by Sebi to enhance the investor faith in the securities markets.
On Wednesday, Sebi issued fresh guidelines for KRAs whereby such agencies will have to independently validate KYC records of all clients from July 1.
Under the guidelines, KRAs will independently validate records of those clients (existing as well as new) whose KYC has been completed using Aadhaar as an Officially Valid Document (OVD).
The records of those clients who have completed KYC using non-Aadhaar OVD will be validated only upon receiving the Aadhaar number.
The move came after Sebi, in January, notified new norms to make KRAs responsible for carrying out independent validation of the KYC records uploaded on their system by Registered Intermediaries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU