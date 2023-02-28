JUST IN
Business Standard

Sebi bars 21 entities from capital markets in Axis MF case: Interim order

The market regulator said it identified Rs 30.5 crore as wrongful gains accrued due to the alleged front-running activities and directed that this amount be impounded from the entities

Topics
SEBI | Axis Bank | Mutual Funds

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Sebi

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Tuesday issued interim orders in a case of alleged front-running at Axis Mutual fund, while issuing show cause orders to the mutual fund and related entities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India directed that 21 entities be barred from the capital markets until further orders.

It identified 305 million rupees as wrongful gains accrued due to the alleged front-running activities and directed that this amount be impounded from the 21 entities.

 

(Reporting by Jayshree P. Upadhyay; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 21:57 IST

