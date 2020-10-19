SEBI constitutes panels to suggest policy for securities market data

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has constituted a Standing Committee -- Market Data Advisory Committee (MDAC) -- to recommend appropriate policy for access to data.

The committee would identify segment-wise data perimeters, data needs and gaps, recommend data privacy and data access regulations applicable to market data among others.

The panel chaired by Madhabi Puri Buch, Whole Time Member, has CEOs of stock exchanges and depositories, representatives of various stakeholders and senior officials of as members, a statement said.

Financial are traditionally data rich and data driven. The regulator noted that with ever growing financial markets, the volume and variety of data have also increased many fold over the years and will continue to do so.

With increasing size and complexity of financial markets, the importance of data for research, decision making, and innovations in financial cannot be over emphasised, it added.

"SEBI recognises that non-private data is a public good and that access to high quality standardised data on various activities is essential for fostering market transparency, operational efficiency and innovations in Indian securities market," it said.

According to the regulator, MDAC is part of SEBI's initiatives to make shareable data on the Indian securities

market, available for researchers, policy makers, general public alike and to enhance the quality of such data.

