Sebi revises disclosure norms for debt, money mkt securities transactions

To further enhance transparency, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday revised disclosure requirements pertaining to debt and money market securities transactions for mutual funds.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The new framework will come into effect from October 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in circular.

Now, the regulator has asked mutual funds to disclosedetails of debt andmoneymarketsecurities transactedin their schemes portfolio, including inter-scheme transfers, on a dailybasis witha time lag of 15 days in a prescribed format.

At present, a time lag of 30 days has been been allowed.

Under the new disclosure format, fund houses need to mention about name of the security, type of security, most conservative rating of security at thetime of transaction, if applicable,name of the rating agency and transaction type.

Among others, they need to disclose aboutlisted status of security, name of mutual fund,scheme name, type of scheme, residual days to final maturity, deemed maturity date, quantity traded, face value per unit and value of such trade.

Sebi saidthe disclosure will be in a comparable, downloadable (spreadsheet) and machine readable format.

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 20:13 IST

