JUST IN
Sebi devising regulations to increase accountability of 'finfluencers'
Sebi to auction properties of Saradha Group of Companies on Dec 16
NSE likely to introduce trading of electronic gold receipts: Sebi official
Sebi notifies rules on dividend, redemption proceeds to MF unitholders
Kirloskar group shares hit 52-wk highs; KOEL, KPCL up over 50% in 6 months
Share price of this cigarette company has nearly doubled in 10 months
Are OMC stocks a good bet at the current levels?
Tata Motors dips 3% as Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore resigns
Paytm can slip below Rs 400 if Bears tighten grip; Delhivery may hit Rs 300
Timken India soars 10% on plans to set up Gujarat manufacturing facility
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Which investors will lose the most money because of FTX's implosion?
Business Standard

Sebi devising regulations to increase accountability of 'finfluencers'

According to Sebi, there has been an exponential rise in the number of unregistered advisors giving unsolicited stock investment tips on social media platforms

Topics
Financial Advisor | SEBI | Social Media

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Photo: Shutterstock

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on draft guidelines to increase the accountability of financial influencers (finfluencers) on social media, reported Livemint. Finfluencers are increasingly gaining followers with more people turning to social media for advice and hacks on stocks and investments. With a massive following, they have the ability to influence stock prices or mutual funds offerings.

While speaking at the sideline of a Kroll-CII National Conference on ‘Corporate Frauds: Governance and Risk Management’ held in Mumbai on Thursday, S K Mohanty, whole-time member of Sebi, said, "We are working on the guidelines for financial influencers."

This follows Sebi's observation of a sharp increase in the number of different "unregistered" investment advisors providing unsolicited social media "stock" suggestions on a variety of platforms, including Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

In addition, influencers with sizable followings on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook have frequently been recruited by businesses to post on social media supporting and suggesting their shares.

While addressing the board meeting for media on 30 September, Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Sebi said that the regulator will have to use a ‘segmented’ approach towards handling the issues of unsolicited tips on social media. She said, "I think it's early days yet given the complex nature of this issue.

We are in active discussions with the industry and various stakeholders and it will take us some time. We do not have visibility on easy solution yet."

Earlier in March, Sebi had cracked down on market operators across the country for allegedly manipulating stocks through social media. In multiple locations, including Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, and Mumbai, the market watchdog conducted searches and seizures at the homes of seven people and one entity.

Prior to that, Sebi had issued an order in January wherein six people were barred from dealing, selling, and accessing the capital markets. Those individuals were involved in making unauthorised stock recommendations via Telegram in an effort to manipulate stock prices and generate unlawful profits. The regulator also levied a fine of Rs 2.84 crore on those people.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Financial Advisor

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 17:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.