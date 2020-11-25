Sebi eases surveillance steps implemented to curb Covid-induced volatility

-
ALSO READ
SMS scrips investors may see delayed payouts as exchanges up surveillance
Health ministry issues memorandum advising staff to follow Covid measures
Covid controls turn Asia into global surveillance hotspot, say analysts
Measures to curb market volatility amid Covid-19 to stay till Aug 27: Sebi
Adityanath directs officials to intensify surveillance, contact tracing
-
Regulator Sebi on Wednesday relaxed certain surveillance measures, including those pertaining to market wide position limits, that were put in place eight months ago to curb volatility in the markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing the "changed market environment", the watchdog has decided to relax the measures with respect to increased margin for non-F&O (Futures & Options) stocks and revisedmarket wide position limits.
Steps related to flexing of dynamic price band for F&O and equity index derivatives (F&O) would continue to be in force, Sebi said in a statement.
The surveillance measures, announced in March, are in force till November 26. They are aimed at ensuring orderly trading and settlement, effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity.
Among the measures, the watchdog had increased the margin requirement for non-F&O stocks in cash market and revised Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) from 95 per cent to 50 per cent of existing levels in a phased manner.
On Wednesday, Sebi said these two measures would be relaxed with effect from close of business on November 26.
"Based on market feedback and changed market environment, the above regulatorymeasures have been reviewed," the statement said.
Besides, Sebi said MWPL would be withdrawn subject to continuation of certain conditions till further directions.
In case MWPL utilisation in a security crosses 95 per cent, derivative contracts will enter into a ban period. Then, all clients or trading members are required to trade in the derivative contracts of said scrips only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions, Sebi said.
Any increase in open positions would attract appropriate penal or disciplinary action of the stock exchanges or clearingcorporations, it added.
Further, stock exchanges or clearing corporation would continue to check on an intra-day basis whether any member or client has exceeded their existing positions or has created a new position in the scrips in the new ban period.
According to Sebi, dynamic price bands for F&O stocks could be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU