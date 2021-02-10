Sebi plans framework to compensate investors for technical glitches

-
ALSO READ
Sebi imposes market ban on entities, individuals for GDR manipulation
Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues till March 31
IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation settles case with Sebi amid promoter feud
Sebi penalises HDFC Bank for wrongly invoking pledge of securities
Sebi looks to implement project on automation of surveillance of MFs
-
Markets regulator Sebi is considering a proposal to introduce a framework to ascertain the incidents of technical glitches whereby compensation would be given to investors.
Besides, the regulator is also looking to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation.
Further, to improve the efficacy of liquidity enhancement measures such as market making, Liquidity Enhancement Scheme (LES) and call auction mechanism for illiquid securities, Sebi would review the existing framework.
"Sebi is actively considering a proposal to introduce a framework for ascertaining the incidents of technical glitches where compensation needs to be paid to the investors and to devise a methodology and calculation of compensation," according to the regulator's annual report for 2019-20.
The regulator is also considering a proposal to ascertain the optimum corpus for the Investor Protection Fund (IPF) of the stock exchanges on the basis of rigorous stress testing, to ensure that the legitimate claims of the clients of the defaulting members or brokers even in extreme times are met.
The regulator would also review the quantum of Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) of the Clearing Corporations based on the stress test, to increase the resilience of the markets to possible risks posed by extreme volatility.
Further, a well-documented framework at the depository level for orderly winding down of the depositories operations is being developed in accordance with guidelines specified by Sebi.
Concerning market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), Sebi said such institutions rely heavily on technology for their various activities related to trading, clearing and settlement etc. Thus, it is pertinent to give more focus on system or technology during the inspection of MIIs.
"It is proposed to build an inspection manual that can be used as a single source of reference for conducting the inspections of MII. It is also proposed to build processes that can be automated and assist in a thorough inspection of the MIIs," Sebi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU