Sebi relaxes compliance requirements for VCs, AIFs amid Covid-19 pandemic

With an aim to reduce the compliance burden on venture capital funds and alternative investment funds, markets regulator Sebi on Monday extended the due date for various regulatory filings till September-end.
The move comes in the wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by various state governments, Sebi said in a circular.
The decision has been taken after Sebi received representation from the AIF industry requesting extension of timelines for various regulatory filings and compliances for venture capital funds (VCFs) and alternative investment funds (AIFs).
After consideration, it has been decided to extend the due dates for regulatory filings by AIFs and VCFs, during the period ending March 2021 to July 2021 as prescribed under Sebi (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, it said.
AIFs and VCFs may submit regulatory filings for these periods, as applicable, on or before September 30, 2021, it added.
AIFs are privately-pooled investment funds which collect funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of their investors.
