Sebi revises guidelines for writing off securities by foreign investors

-
ALSO READ
Sebi relaxes pricing norms for preferential issues of listed companies
Sebi extends regulatory norms compliance timeline for RTAs, others
Sebi trains guns on Greater China, wants beneficial owners of FPIs named
Sebi panel suggests tweaks to enhance regulator's enforcement function
Sebi streamlines settlement norms to make process faster, more effective
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Monday permitted foreign portfolio investors (FPI) to write off shares of all the companies which they are unable to sell.
As per operational guidelines for FPIs and designated depository participants (DDPs) issued in November 2019, write-off of securities held by FPIs who wished to surrender their registration was permitted only in respect of shares of companies which are unlisted/ illiquid / suspended/ delisted.
"However, in view of the requests received from various stake holders, it has been decided to permit said FPIs to write-off shares of all companies which they are unable to sell," Sebi said in a circular on Monday.
For the write off, the process prescribed in the operational guidelines has to be complied with, Sebi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU