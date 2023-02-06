JUST IN
Proposed fee structure for the AIF Industry to level playing field
Adani group stock rout has shaken investor faith, says Gaurav Dua
Direct plans, trail model for distribution of commission in Sebi's line of sight

Topics
SEBI | AIF | Investment

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
The latest proposals for the AIF industry will level the playing field and remove potential arbitrage opportunities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has trained its sights on the mis-selling in the alternative investment fund (AIF) industry. The capital markets regulator has proposed mandating service providers to offer direct plans and the trail model for the distribution of commission.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 06:15 IST

